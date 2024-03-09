Bihar: ED raids locations linked to Subhash Yadav, close aide of Lalu in illegal sand mining case

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the premises of Lalu Yadav’s close aide Subhash Yadav and several other places in Bihar’s capital city Patna on Saturday (March 9) in connection with illegal sand mining case.
More to follow...
