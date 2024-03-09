Saturday, March 09, 2024
     
Bihar: ED raids locations linked to Subhash Yadav, close aide of Lalu in illegal sand mining case

The searches were conducted at several places in Patna on Saturday morning.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Ashesh Mallick
Patna
Updated on: March 09, 2024 10:15 IST
The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the premises of Lalu Yadav’s close aide Subhash Yadav and several other places in Bihar’s capital city Patna on Saturday (March 9) in connection with illegal sand mining case.

More to follow...

