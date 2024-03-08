Bihar MLC Election: RJD releases list of 4 candidates including Rabri Devi, Abdul Bari Siddiqui

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rabri Devi

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and former Minister Abdulbari Siddiqui for the MLC elections which are scheduled on March 11. RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, who was expected to get an MLC ticket, withdrew his candidature after his MLA son Sudhakar Singh was promised a Lok Sabha ticket.

Among others who have figured in the list are Dr. Urmila Thakur and Faisal Ali who was a candidate from Sheohar parliamentary constituency.

The last date of nomination for MLC elections is March 11. To win a seat in the Legislative Council, the votes of 21 members of the Assembly are required. In such a situation, according to numbers, NDA seems to be winning six seats. There is a possibility of 5 candidates of Grand Alliance winning.

The CPI(ML) Liberation last week announced its women’s wing leader Shashi Yadav as a candidate for the upcoming polls to the state legislative council in Bihar.

The announcement was made at a press conference here, which was attended by Yadav, national vice-president of All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) and CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, among others.

The Left party, which has 12 MLAs in the 243-strong assembly, is an ally of the Congress-RJD combine, the support of which it would need to win a seat in the Upper House.