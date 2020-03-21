BREAKING: Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test negative for COVID-19

Image Source : PTI BREAKING: Vasundhara Raje tests negative for Covid-19

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has tested negative for coronavirus, a day after she went into quarantine after it was revealed that she had attended a party hosted by Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor. Her son and Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Singh has also tested negative for the virus.

Besides Vasundhara Raje, BJP MP Dushyant Singh, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh were present at the party as well.

Earlier in the day, UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who was also at a party with singer Kanika Kapoor, tested negative for coronavirus. Earlier, an FIR was filed against the singer for putting public life at risk. FIR was filed in Sarojini Nagar police station under section 188, 269 and 270 of IPC at 11:22 PM on Friday by CMO Lucknow. It mentions that on March 14 when Kanika arrived at the airport, she was infected but instead of undergoing self-quarantine, she went on to attend events."The report from CMO for FIR against Kanika inadvertently mentions the date of her arrival as 14th march. It is actually 11th March. The police, during investigation, will correct this factual part," Sujeet Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Lucknow clarified later.

Coronavirus cases in India rose to 298 on Saturday afternoon after fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry. Among these are 39 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore. The total figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

