Vasundhara Raje attended singer Kanika Kapoor's party, Kapoor found positive for Coronavirus

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was among the attendees of party hosted by singer Kanika Kapoor. The singer has been found positive for coronavirus and health officials are in a fix as number of celebrities and politicians were present in Kanika Kapoor's party. Besides Vasundhara Raje, BJP MP Dushyant Singh, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh were present at the party as well.

MP Dushyant Singh, who is the son of Vasundhara Raje had even attended Parliament yesterday. He is isolating himself and has gone in self-quarantine. Congress leader Jitin Prasad, who was present in Kanika Kapoor's party has now isolated himself and members of his family. It is now coming to light that Kanika Kapoor visited a society.

"Baby Doll" singer Kanika Kapoor released a statement on Instagram saying that she had been found positive for Coronavirus.

"I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well," she said.

"I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only four days ago," she added.

