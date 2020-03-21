Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who attended Kanika Kapoor's party, tests negative for coronavirus

UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who was at a party with singer Kanika Kapoor, tests negative for coronavirus: official sources told news agency PTI. Several political figures such as former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, her son and BJP MP Dushyant Singh, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, Congress leader Jitin Prasada were present at the party. As many as 180 guests were reportedly present there. After Kanika was tested positive for COVID-19, Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh, Jitin Prasada went into self-isolation. Earlier, an FIR was filed against the singer for putting puplic life at risk.

FIR was filed in Sarojini Nagar police station under section 188, 269 and 270 of IPC at 11:22 PM on Friday by CMO Lucknow. It mentions that on March 14 when Kanika arrived at the airport, she was infected but instead of undergoing self-quarantine, she went on to attend events."The report from CMO for FIR against Kanika inadvertently mentions the date of her arrival as 14th march. It is actually 11th March. The police, during investigation, will correct this factual part," Sujeet Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Lucknow clarified later.