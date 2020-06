BREAKING: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown in state till July 31

Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu extends lockdown in state till July 31

BREAKING: Lockdown has been extended in Tamil Nadu till July 31. Complete lockdown to remain in place till July 5 in Madurai and Greater Chennai Police limits including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvalluvar

Lockdown has been extended in Tamil Nadu till July 31. Complete lockdown to remain in place till July 5 in Madurai and Greater Chennai Police limits including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu & Thiruvalluvar: State Govt pic.twitter.com/Mq9K7t11mB — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

This is a developing story...

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage