Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP's Ajit Pawar becomes Dy CM | Live Updates

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2019 8:21 IST
Devendra Fadnavis to takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP's Ajit Pawar to be Dy CM

Live updates : Breaking News November 23

  • Nov 23, 2019 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Deverndra Fadnavis takes oath as new Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar to be Dy CM

    NCP's Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM,oath was administered by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP's Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM,oath was administered by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan

  • Nov 23, 2019 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    'What can govt do': Bihar minister on 5 lakh applications for 166 Group-D posts

    As the controversy over five lakh people applying for 166 Group-D posts in the state gets bigger, Bihar Minister Shrawan Kumar on Friday rebuffed it saying "What can government do if people apply for jobs?"

  • Nov 23, 2019 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    11 killed in road accident in Rajasthan

    11 people died after the two mini buses they were travelling in lost balance and met with an accident in Kuchaman City of Nagaur, at around 3 am, today. Injured have been admitted to hospital.

  • Nov 23, 2019 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Fire breaks out in a cloth godown in Kalbadevi Area of South Mumbai

    A level-2 fire breaks out in a cloth godown in Kalbadevi Area of South Mumbai. Fire tenders rushed to the spot.

  • Nov 23, 2019 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

     Three people, including a police officer, were targeted by chain snatchers in Yamuna Nagar and Jyoti Nagar areas in three separate incidents,

