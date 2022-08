A federal US court has kept in abeyance for more than a year now a decision on extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, to India. US District Court, Central District of California in Los Angeles Judge Jacqueline Chooljian held the last hearing on this issue in June 2021 and the last set of papers was filed in July 2021. But it has been more than a year now and the court is yet to give a verdict on the US government's request to extradite Rana to India. There has been no word from the court since then.