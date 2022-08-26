Friday, August 26, 2022
     
  11 earthquakes in 4 days in J&K: Is a bigger one coming?

11 earthquakes in 4 days in J&K: Is a bigger one coming?

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Jammu
Published on: August 26, 2022 8:52 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). 11 earthquakes in 4 days in J&K: Is a bigger one coming?

Highlights

  • An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hits Katra in Jammu and Kashmir
  • The earthquake occurred at around 03.28 am on intervening night of Thursday and Friday
  • Around 11 earthquakes occurred in last in 4 days in J&K so far

Jammu and Kashmir: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hits Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at around 03.28 am. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 26-08-2022, 03:28:33 IST, Lat: 33.17 & Long: 75.57, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir" NCS tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday (August 24) night, within a span of an hour two earthquakes of magnitude 3.2 and 4.1 on the Richter scale had hit Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) had informed.

Image Source : INDIA TV. 11 earthquakes in 4 days in J&K: Is a bigger one coming?

The second earthquake occurred at 11:52 PM on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.

"Another earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred 60km E of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 11:52 pm on August 24th. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground," NCS had tweeted.

ALSO READ: J&K: Two earthquakes of magnitude 3.2, 4.1 hit Katra within one hour

Earlier on Wednesday night at 11:04 PM, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale had hit Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) had informed. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground."An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 11:04 pm today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground," NCS had tweeted. 

Further details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: J&K: Six low-intensity earthquakes jolt parts of UT in less than 24 hours

