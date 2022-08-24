Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir: Six low-intensity earthquakes jolt parts of UT in less than 24 hours

Jammu and Kashmir: In what can be called a worrisome situation, as many as six earthquakes have jolted different parts of Jammu and Kashmir in less than 24 hours, i.e. from the wee hours of Tuesday till late night.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake tremors.

The first earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at 2.20 am (in the wee hours of Tuesday), 61 km east of the Katra area in the Jammu region, officials said. They said the earthquake hit at latitude 33.07 degrees north and longitude 75.58 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.

The second earthquake of 2.6 magnitude occurred 9.5 km northeast of Doda in Jammu region at 3.21 am (in the wee hours of Tuesday), they said. The quake hit at latitude 33.23 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.

The third quake of 2.8 magnitude occurred 29 km east of Udhampur in Jammu region at 3.44 am (in the wee hours of Tuesday), they said. The quake hit at latitude 32.89 degrees north and longitude 75.45 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.

The fourth earthquake of 2.9 magnitude occurred 26 km southeast of Udhampur at 8.03 am on Tuesday, they said. It occurred at latitude 32.83 degrees north and longitude 75.40 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.

The fifth quake of 3.1 magnitude hit the Kishtwar district of the Jammu region at 2.17 pm on Tuesday, they said.

The sixth earthquake of magnitude 3.9 was felt in Katra at nearly 11:23 pm on Tuesday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 71 km ENE of Katra. Its depth was 5 km below the ground.

