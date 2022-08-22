Rajasthan: Earthquake measuring 4.1 on Richter Scale hits northwest of Bikaner

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Earthquake hits Rajasthan

Highlights The earthquake tremors were felt in the early hours of Monday

The exact time of the tremors was 2:01 am on Monday

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground

Rajasthan earthquake: An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale hit the northwest of Bikaner in Rajasthan in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 2:01 am on Monday.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 22-08-2022, 02:01:49 IST, Lat: 29.38 and Long: 71.45, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 236 km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," tweeted NCS.

There were no reports of any casualties or damage to property because of the earthquake.

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the north-northeast of Lucknow.

The earthquake occurred at 1.12 am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of magnitude:5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 km, Location: 139 km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh," tweeted NCS.

On Friday, mild tremors were felt in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand which was hit by an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The earthquake occurred at 12:55 pm.

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit South-Southwest of Jammu and Kashmir's Hanley village, the NCS said.

(With inputs from ANI)

