Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Nepal's Nuwakot district

Nepal Earthquake: An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the Belkot Gadhi area of Central Nepal on Saturday. The tremors of this quake were felt in the Kathmandu Valley as well.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre said that the earthquake occurred at 5:26 am. Belkot Gadhi falls under the Nuwakot district.

An official said that no reports of damage or casualties were reported, officials said.

On Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Nepal's Dhitung, 147 km east-southeast of Kathmandu. Tremors of this quake were also felt in Bihar's Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur at around 8 am this morning.

According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were also felt in Nepal's Kathmandu at 7:58 am.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

