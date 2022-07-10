Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Karnataka; loud noise heard

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tremors felt again in Dakshina Kannada district

Earthquake tremors were felt in different parts of Karnataka early Sunday. According to the details, the tremors were felt in Sullai taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

Residents of Sampaje and nearby areas Arantodu, Thodikana, Chembu and Kallapally in the taluk felt the tremors at 6.23 AM, sources said.

Posts on the tremors also appeared on social media.

Sampaje gram panchayat president GK Hamid said that the earth shook for a while accompanied by a loud noise.

The tremors were more intense than those felt in the recent past, he said.

The region is experiencing tremors after a gap of more than a week.

Mild quakes have been felt in the area several times between June 25 and July 1 in Sullia and several places in neighbouring Kodagu district.

The report from the Karnataka state national disaster monitoring centre on Sunday’s tremor is awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

