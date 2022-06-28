Tremors felt in several districts of Karnataka; third such incident in 3 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tremors felt in several districts of Karnataka

Highlights Locals ran out of their houses in panic as soon as they experienced tremors this morning

The tremors lasted for about three to seven seconds

The areas surrounding Sullia experienced the tremors for the second time

Tremors were felt at multiple locations in Karnataka early on Tuesday, triggering panic among the people. According to the details, the tremors were felt in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada districts of the state, at nearly 7.45 am today.

Many ran out of their houses in panic as the tremors lasted for about three to seven seconds.

This is the third time they were experiencing tremors in the last three days. The areas surrounding Sullia experienced the tremors for the second time.

The people of Sullia claimed to hear a huge sound after which the vessels, furniture materials and roofing top sheets started shaking.

Three days ago an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.3 on the Richter Scale was reported in Sullia and surrounding areas. Kodagu had experienced similar earth tremors in 2018.

The district authorities and Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) were looking into the issue.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Earthquake jolts J&K; tremors felt in Srinagar, other parts of Valley

Latest India News