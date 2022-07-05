Earthquake measuring 5.0 on Richter Scale hits Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake measuring 5.0 on Richter Scale hits Port Blair

Highlights The tremors were felt at around 5:57 am today

The epicentre of the earthquake was 215km ESE of Port Blair

The information about the earthquake was confirmed by the National Center for Seismology

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the early hours of Tuesday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at around 5:57 am today.

The National Center for Seismology said the epicentre of the earthquake was 215km ESE of Port Blair.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

On Monday, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The quake struck at 12.12 pm in the Doda area of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said its epicenter was at a latitude of 33.12 degrees north and a longitude of 75.55 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | Nepal: Moderate intensity earthquakes hit Kaski, Gorkha districts

Latest India News