Nepal: Moderate intensity earthquakes hit Kaski, Gorkha districts

Nepal earthquake: Two mild earthquakes measuring below 5.0 magnitude hit Central Nepal early on Thursday. According to the national seismological centre, the first earthquake measured 4.9 on the Richter Scale and was felt in the Kaski district of Nepal and surrounding areas. The tremors were felt at 3:56 am on Thursday.

The epicentre of that quake lay at Dhampus of Machhapurchhare Rural Municipality-7 in the Kaski district.

Shockwaves from the quake were felt in Baglung, Parbat, Myagdi and Tanahun districts.

Hours later, another mild tremor measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale was also recorded by the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center which had the epicentre at Thumi of Gorkha District at 7:22 AM (NST).

No reports of damages or casualties were so far reported due to the earthquakes.

(With inputs from ANI)

