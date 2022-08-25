Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: Two earthquakes of magnitude 3.2, 4.1 hit Katra within span of one hour

Jammu Kashmir Earthquake: Two earthquakes hit Jammu and Kashmir's Katra last night, within a span of one hour, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Wednesday. The first earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit at around 11:04 pm, and sometime later another earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Katra at 11:52 pm. The depth of both earthquakes was 5 km below the ground. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake tremors.

"Another earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred 60km E of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 11:52 pm on August 24th. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground," NCS tweeted. "An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 11:04 pm today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground," NCS had tweeted earlier.

Also, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hits Kolhapur in Maharashtra on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at 12:04 PM on Thursday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 25-08-2022, 00:05:22 IST, Lat: 16.80 & Long: 75.85, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 171km E of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India,' NCS tweeted.

Meanwhile, as many as six earthquakes have jolted different parts of Jammu and Kashmir in less than 24 hours, i.e. from the wee hours of Tuesday till late night.

