India reports 10,256 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 90,707

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 90,707, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 3,340 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 88,43,39,045 samples have been tested up to August 25 for COVID-19
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,556

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 10,256 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (August 26), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.61 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,70,913.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 90,707, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 94,047.

Active cases:

A decrease of 3,340 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.20 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,556. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,43,39,045 samples have been tested up to August 25 for COVID-19. Of these 4,22,322 samples were tested on Thursday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi logged 702 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday while four people lost their lives to the disease, the city health department said. The state recorded a positivity rate of 4.49 percent. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 3,654, down from 4,310 the previous day. As many as 2,580 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

The new cases came out of 15,632 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. The day before, Delhi recorded 945 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 5.55 percent and six fatalities. Tuesday saw 959 cases and nine fatalities with a positivity rate of 6.14 percent. The city on Monday reported 625 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 percent. On Sunday, Delhi saw 942 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 percent. 

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 3,654, down from 4,310 the previous day. As many as 2,580 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said. Of the 9,421 beds reserved for Covid patients in various Delhi hospitals, 381 are occupied, it said. There are 259 containment zones in the city, it added. The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 38 10423 10  129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 901 64  2320752 184  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 84 12  66234 27  296  
4 Assam 2977 51  732927 81  8030
5 Bihar 848 43  834271 147  12292  
6 Chandigarh 367 17  97043 80  1180
7 Chhattisgarh 1291 178  1157669 348  14104
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 11565 4  
9 Delhi 3654 656  1966954 1354  26446
10 Goa* 1113 27  250591 180  3858
11 Gujarat 1894 71  1255937 352  11001
12 Haryana 2737 203  1036644 698  10672
13 Himachal Pradesh 1413 168  304664 375  4194  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2001 168  470150 395  4781
15 Jharkhand 307 30  436205 73  5330  
16 Karnataka 8700 1075  3997181 2358  40224
17 Kerala*** 8291 54  6669507 1101  70759
18 Ladakh 62 10  28895 11  230
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 561 45  1041804 108  10769  
21 Maharashtra 12269 309  7930793 2190  148214
22 Manipur 90 137418 2146  
23 Meghalaya 111 14  94646 24  1617
24 Mizoram 696 16  235257 109  717  
25 Nagaland 18 35106   777  
26 Odisha 2201 354  1314752   9168
27 Puducherry 275 40  170320 82  1968
28 Punjab** 17210 231  747101   17890
29 Rajasthan 3808 111  1293416 549  9620
30 Sikkim 207 14  42841 57  485
31 Tamil Nadu 5496 134  3522032 675  38034
32 Telangana 2416 137  826704 435  4111  
33 Tripura 58 36  106708 37  938  
34 Uttarakhand 1745 438324 142  7736  
35 Uttar Pradesh 3627 440  2093616 941  23600  
36 West Bengal 3236 144  2081100 394  21451
Total# 90707 3340  43770913 13528  527556 39 
***Kerala: Additionally, 29 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 25th august 2022 Total number of active cases is 1,569, Total number of recovered cases is 7,60,168, Total number of deaths is 20,464.
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
**Assam- Covid data awaited.

