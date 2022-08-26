India reports 10,256 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 90,707

Highlights
- A decrease of 3,340 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 88,43,39,045 samples have been tested up to August 25 for COVID-19
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,556
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 10,256 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (August 26), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.61 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,70,913.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 90,707, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 94,047.
Active cases:
A decrease of 3,340 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.20 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,556. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,43,39,045 samples have been tested up to August 25 for COVID-19. Of these 4,22,322 samples were tested on Thursday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi logged 702 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday while four people lost their lives to the disease, the city health department said. The state recorded a positivity rate of 4.49 percent. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 3,654, down from 4,310 the previous day. As many as 2,580 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.
The new cases came out of 15,632 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. The day before, Delhi recorded 945 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 5.55 percent and six fatalities. Tuesday saw 959 cases and nine fatalities with a positivity rate of 6.14 percent. The city on Monday reported 625 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 percent. On Sunday, Delhi saw 942 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 percent.
The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 3,654, down from 4,310 the previous day. As many as 2,580 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said. Of the 9,421 beds reserved for Covid patients in various Delhi hospitals, 381 are occupied, it said. There are 259 containment zones in the city, it added. The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|38
|6
|10423
|10
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|901
|64
|2320752
|184
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|84
|12
|66234
|27
|296
|4
|Assam
|2977
|51
|732927
|81
|8030
|1
|5
|Bihar
|848
|43
|834271
|147
|12292
|6
|Chandigarh
|367
|17
|97043
|80
|1180
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1291
|178
|1157669
|348
|14104
|3
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|5
|2
|11565
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3654
|656
|1966954
|1354
|26446
|4
|10
|Goa*
|1113
|27
|250591
|180
|3858
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|1894
|71
|1255937
|352
|11001
|1
|12
|Haryana
|2737
|203
|1036644
|698
|10672
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1413
|168
|304664
|375
|4194
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2001
|168
|470150
|395
|4781
|2
|15
|Jharkhand
|307
|30
|436205
|73
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|8700
|1075
|3997181
|2358
|40224
|3
|17
|Kerala***
|8291
|54
|6669507
|1101
|70759
|2
|18
|Ladakh
|62
|10
|28895
|11
|230
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|561
|45
|1041804
|108
|10769
|21
|Maharashtra
|12269
|309
|7930793
|2190
|148214
|6
|22
|Manipur
|90
|6
|137418
|9
|2146
|23
|Meghalaya
|111
|14
|94646
|24
|1617
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|696
|16
|235257
|109
|717
|25
|Nagaland
|18
|2
|35106
|777
|26
|Odisha
|2201
|354
|1314752
|9168
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|275
|40
|170320
|82
|1968
|1
|28
|Punjab**
|17210
|231
|747101
|17890
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|3808
|111
|1293416
|549
|9620
|4
|30
|Sikkim
|207
|14
|42841
|57
|485
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5496
|134
|3522032
|675
|38034
|1
|32
|Telangana
|2416
|137
|826704
|435
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|58
|36
|106708
|37
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1745
|6
|438324
|142
|7736
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3627
|440
|2093616
|941
|23600
|36
|West Bengal
|3236
|144
|2081100
|394
|21451
|2
|Total#
|90707
|3340
|43770913
|13528
|527556
|39
|***Kerala: Additionally, 29 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 25th august 2022 Total number of active cases is 1,569, Total number of recovered cases is 7,60,168, Total number of deaths is 20,464.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|**Assam- Covid data awaited.