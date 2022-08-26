India reports 10,256 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 90,707

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights A decrease of 3,340 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

According to ICMR, 88,43,39,045 samples have been tested up to August 25 for COVID-19

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,556

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 10,256 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (August 26), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.61 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,70,913.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 90,707, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 94,047.

Active cases:

A decrease of 3,340 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.20 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,556. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing :

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,43,39,045 samples have been tested up to August 25 for COVID-19. Of these 4,22,322 samples were tested on Thursday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi logged 702 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday while four people lost their lives to the disease, the city health department said. The state recorded a positivity rate of 4.49 percent. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 3,654, down from 4,310 the previous day. As many as 2,580 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

The new cases came out of 15,632 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. The day before, Delhi recorded 945 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 5.55 percent and six fatalities. Tuesday saw 959 cases and nine fatalities with a positivity rate of 6.14 percent. The city on Monday reported 625 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 percent. On Sunday, Delhi saw 942 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 percent.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 3,654, down from 4,310 the previous day. As many as 2,580 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said. Of the 9,421 beds reserved for Covid patients in various Delhi hospitals, 381 are occupied, it said. There are 259 containment zones in the city, it added. The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 38 6 10423 10 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 901 64 2320752 184 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 84 12 66234 27 296 4 Assam 2977 51 732927 81 8030 1 5 Bihar 848 43 834271 147 12292 6 Chandigarh 367 17 97043 80 1180 1 7 Chhattisgarh 1291 178 1157669 348 14104 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 2 11565 2 4 9 Delhi 3654 656 1966954 1354 26446 4 10 Goa* 1113 27 250591 180 3858 1 11 Gujarat 1894 71 1255937 352 11001 1 12 Haryana 2737 203 1036644 698 10672 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 1413 168 304664 375 4194 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2001 168 470150 395 4781 2 15 Jharkhand 307 30 436205 73 5330 16 Karnataka 8700 1075 3997181 2358 40224 3 17 Kerala*** 8291 54 6669507 1101 70759 2 18 Ladakh 62 10 28895 11 230 1 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 561 45 1041804 108 10769 21 Maharashtra 12269 309 7930793 2190 148214 6 22 Manipur 90 6 137418 9 2146 23 Meghalaya 111 14 94646 24 1617 1 24 Mizoram 696 16 235257 109 717 25 Nagaland 18 2 35106 777 26 Odisha 2201 354 1314752 9168 1 27 Puducherry 275 40 170320 82 1968 1 28 Punjab** 17210 231 747101 17890 2 29 Rajasthan 3808 111 1293416 549 9620 4 30 Sikkim 207 14 42841 57 485 1 31 Tamil Nadu 5496 134 3522032 675 38034 1 32 Telangana 2416 137 826704 435 4111 33 Tripura 58 36 106708 37 938 34 Uttarakhand 1745 6 438324 142 7736 35 Uttar Pradesh 3627 440 2093616 941 23600 36 West Bengal 3236 144 2081100 394 21451 2 Total# 90707 3340 43770913 13528 527556 39 ***Kerala: Additionally, 29 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 25th august 2022 Total number of active cases is 1,569, Total number of recovered cases is 7,60,168, Total number of deaths is 20,464. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. **Assam- Covid data awaited.

