Maharashtra logs 1,887 Covid cases, 6 deaths; active tally at 12,269

Maharashtra Covid cases : Maharashtra logged 1,887 fresh Covid cases taking the tally to 80,91,276 on Thursday, a health bulletin said. The state also recorded six deaths related to the infection which raises the toll to 1,48,214.

Out of the total cases, the financial capital recorded 838 new coronavirus cases and two fatalities. This was followed by Pune city, Solapur city and Raigad and Solapur districts which recorded one fatality each.

1,913 cases and five fatalities had been recorded on the previous day. On Thursday, the state had recorded 838 new coronavirus cases and two fatalities.

Meanwhile, the case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 percent. There are 12,269 active cases in the state now. As many as 2,190 patients recovered from coronavirus infection since Wednesday evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 79,30,793.

India's Covid Numbers

India recorded 10,725 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (August 25), the total recovery rate reached around 98.60 percent and total recoveries data reached 4,37,57,385.

The total active cases of Covid in India have decreased to 94,047, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 96,442.

