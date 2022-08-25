Thursday, August 25, 2022
     
  India reports 10,725 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 94,047

India reports 10,725 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 94,047

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 94,047, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2022 9:55 IST
Image Source : PTI. A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, in Jammu, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 2,395 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,488
  • Total recovery rate reached at around 98.60 per cent today, said Health Ministry

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 10,725 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (August 25), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.60 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,57,385.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 94,047, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 96,442.

Active cases:

A decrease of 2,395 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

ALSO READ: Jill Biden tests positive for rebound case of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, twice-boosted

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,488. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi logged 945 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday while six people died due to the infection, the city health department said. The positivity rate stood at 5.55 percent.  With this, the Covid tally has risen to 19,96,352 while the death toll stands at 26,442. The latest health bulletin suggests that 17,024 tests were conducted the previous day. 

The national capital reported 959 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 6.14 percent and nine fatalities, the previous day. On Monday, Delhi reported 625 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 percent. The city recorded 942 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 percent on Sunday.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 4,310, down from 4,656 the previous day. As many as 2,972 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said. Of the 9,395 beds reserved for Covid patients in various Delhi hospitals, 423 are occupied, it said. There are 277 containment zones in the city, it added.

Despite the high positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since hospital admissions are low. The GRAP, which came into force in August last year, stipulates measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra records 1,913 Covid cases; active tally at 12,578

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 44 10413 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 965 74  2320568 210  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 96 11  66207 25  296  
4 Assam 2926 34  732846 158  8029  
5 Bihar 805 10  834124 123  12292  
6 Chandigarh 384 26  96963 66  1179
7 Chhattisgarh 1469 108  1157321 291  14101  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7 11563   4  
9 Delhi 4310 346  1965600 1285  26442
10 Goa* 1140 41  250411 200  3857  
11 Gujarat 1965 53  1255585 360  11000  
12 Haryana 2940 267  1035946 888  10671
13 Himachal Pradesh 1581 192  304289 389  4194
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2169 44  469755 303  4779  
15 Jharkhand 337 14  436132 50  5330  
16 Karnataka 9775 934  3994823 2186  40221
17 Kerala*** 8237 363  6668406 786  70728  
18 Ladakh 52 28884 11  229  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 606 31  1041696 81  10769
21 Maharashtra 12578 223  7928603 1685  148208
22 Manipur 84 137409 16  2146
23 Meghalaya 125 210  94622 231  1616  
24 Mizoram 680 16  235148 145  717  
25 Nagaland 16 35106 777  
26 Odisha 1847 109  1314752 403  9167
27 Puducherry 315 170238 28  1967  
28 Punjab** 16979 242  747101   17888
29 Rajasthan 3919 25  1292867 470  9616  
30 Sikkim 221 16  42784 55  484  
31 Tamil Nadu 5630 102  3521357 649  38033  
32 Telangana 2553 169  826269 507  4111  
33 Tripura 94 11  106671   938  
34 Uttarakhand 1751 23  438182 132  7736
35 Uttar Pradesh 4067 396  2092675 931  23600
36 West Bengal 3380 97  2080706 407  21449
Total# 94047 2395  43757385 13084  527488 31 
***Kerala: Additionally, 05 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 24th august 2022 Total number of active cases is 1,670, Total number of recovered cases is 7,59,837, Total number of deaths is 20,461.
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
**Assam- Covid data awaited for 24th Aug.

 

