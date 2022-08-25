India reports 10,725 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 94,047

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, in Jammu, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Highlights A decrease of 2,395 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,488

Total recovery rate reached at around 98.60 per cent today, said Health Ministry

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 10,725 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (August 25), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.60 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,57,385.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 94,047, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 96,442.

Active cases:

A decrease of 2,395 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,488. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi logged 945 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday while six people died due to the infection, the city health department said. The positivity rate stood at 5.55 percent. With this, the Covid tally has risen to 19,96,352 while the death toll stands at 26,442. The latest health bulletin suggests that 17,024 tests were conducted the previous day.

The national capital reported 959 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 6.14 percent and nine fatalities, the previous day. On Monday, Delhi reported 625 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 percent. The city recorded 942 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 percent on Sunday.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 4,310, down from 4,656 the previous day. As many as 2,972 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said. Of the 9,395 beds reserved for Covid patients in various Delhi hospitals, 423 are occupied, it said. There are 277 containment zones in the city, it added.

Despite the high positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since hospital admissions are low. The GRAP, which came into force in August last year, stipulates measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 44 1 10413 8 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 965 74 2320568 210 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 96 11 66207 25 296 4 Assam 2926 34 732846 158 8029 5 Bihar 805 10 834124 123 12292 6 Chandigarh 384 26 96963 66 1179 1 7 Chhattisgarh 1469 108 1157321 291 14101 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7 3 11563 4 9 Delhi 4310 346 1965600 1285 26442 6 10 Goa* 1140 41 250411 200 3857 11 Gujarat 1965 53 1255585 360 11000 12 Haryana 2940 267 1035946 888 10671 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 1581 192 304289 389 4194 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2169 44 469755 303 4779 15 Jharkhand 337 14 436132 50 5330 16 Karnataka 9775 934 3994823 2186 40221 3 17 Kerala*** 8237 363 6668406 786 70728 18 Ladakh 52 7 28884 11 229 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 606 31 1041696 81 10769 1 21 Maharashtra 12578 223 7928603 1685 148208 5 22 Manipur 84 3 137409 16 2146 1 23 Meghalaya 125 210 94622 231 1616 24 Mizoram 680 16 235148 145 717 25 Nagaland 16 3 35106 5 777 26 Odisha 1847 109 1314752 403 9167 2 27 Puducherry 315 9 170238 28 1967 28 Punjab** 16979 242 747101 17888 2 29 Rajasthan 3919 25 1292867 470 9616 30 Sikkim 221 16 42784 55 484 31 Tamil Nadu 5630 102 3521357 649 38033 32 Telangana 2553 169 826269 507 4111 33 Tripura 94 11 106671 938 34 Uttarakhand 1751 23 438182 132 7736 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 4067 396 2092675 931 23600 3 36 West Bengal 3380 97 2080706 407 21449 3 Total# 94047 2395 43757385 13084 527488 31 ***Kerala: Additionally, 05 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 24th august 2022 Total number of active cases is 1,670, Total number of recovered cases is 7,59,837, Total number of deaths is 20,461. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. **Assam- Covid data awaited for 24th Aug.

