India reports 10,725 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 94,047

Highlights
- A decrease of 2,395 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,488
- Total recovery rate reached at around 98.60 per cent today, said Health Ministry
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 10,725 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (August 25), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.60 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,57,385.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 94,047, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 96,442.
Active cases:
A decrease of 2,395 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,488. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi logged 945 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday while six people died due to the infection, the city health department said. The positivity rate stood at 5.55 percent. With this, the Covid tally has risen to 19,96,352 while the death toll stands at 26,442. The latest health bulletin suggests that 17,024 tests were conducted the previous day.
The national capital reported 959 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 6.14 percent and nine fatalities, the previous day. On Monday, Delhi reported 625 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 percent. The city recorded 942 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 percent on Sunday.
The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 4,310, down from 4,656 the previous day. As many as 2,972 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said. Of the 9,395 beds reserved for Covid patients in various Delhi hospitals, 423 are occupied, it said. There are 277 containment zones in the city, it added.
Despite the high positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since hospital admissions are low. The GRAP, which came into force in August last year, stipulates measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|44
|1
|10413
|8
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|965
|74
|2320568
|210
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|96
|11
|66207
|25
|296
|4
|Assam
|2926
|34
|732846
|158
|8029
|5
|Bihar
|805
|10
|834124
|123
|12292
|6
|Chandigarh
|384
|26
|96963
|66
|1179
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1469
|108
|1157321
|291
|14101
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|7
|3
|11563
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4310
|346
|1965600
|1285
|26442
|6
|10
|Goa*
|1140
|41
|250411
|200
|3857
|11
|Gujarat
|1965
|53
|1255585
|360
|11000
|12
|Haryana
|2940
|267
|1035946
|888
|10671
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1581
|192
|304289
|389
|4194
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2169
|44
|469755
|303
|4779
|15
|Jharkhand
|337
|14
|436132
|50
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|9775
|934
|3994823
|2186
|40221
|3
|17
|Kerala***
|8237
|363
|6668406
|786
|70728
|18
|Ladakh
|52
|7
|28884
|11
|229
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|606
|31
|1041696
|81
|10769
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|12578
|223
|7928603
|1685
|148208
|5
|22
|Manipur
|84
|3
|137409
|16
|2146
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|125
|210
|94622
|231
|1616
|24
|Mizoram
|680
|16
|235148
|145
|717
|25
|Nagaland
|16
|3
|35106
|5
|777
|26
|Odisha
|1847
|109
|1314752
|403
|9167
|2
|27
|Puducherry
|315
|9
|170238
|28
|1967
|28
|Punjab**
|16979
|242
|747101
|17888
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|3919
|25
|1292867
|470
|9616
|30
|Sikkim
|221
|16
|42784
|55
|484
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5630
|102
|3521357
|649
|38033
|32
|Telangana
|2553
|169
|826269
|507
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|94
|11
|106671
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1751
|23
|438182
|132
|7736
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4067
|396
|2092675
|931
|23600
|3
|36
|West Bengal
|3380
|97
|2080706
|407
|21449
|3
|Total#
|94047
|2395
|43757385
|13084
|527488
|31
|***Kerala: Additionally, 05 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 24th august 2022 Total number of active cases is 1,670, Total number of recovered cases is 7,59,837, Total number of deaths is 20,461.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|**Assam- Covid data awaited for 24th Aug.