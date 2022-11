Japan says missiles fired by North Korea flew over northern Japan on Thursday, the latest in a series of weapons tests that have raised tensions in the region. The announcement by Japan's Prime Minister's Office came shortly after South Korea's military said it detected North Korea launching at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea. Japan said more than one missile was fired, although it didn't immediately say how many. It said the missiles flew over its territory and landed in the Pacific Ocean. The Prime Minister's Office issued warnings to residents in the northern prefectures of Miyagi, Yamagata, and Niigata, instructing them to go inside firm buildings or go underground. There have been no reports of damage or injuries from areas where the alerts were issued.