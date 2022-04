Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said there is no place for corruption and those who indulge in such activities will not be spared. The chief minister said a high-powered committee headed by the state's chief secretary and comprising other top officials of civil and police administration has been set up to deal with corruption cases more effectively. While saying there is no place for corruption in the state, Khattar asserted "the corrupt will not be spared". Speaking to reporters in Kurukshetra district, Khattar made a mention of the high-powered committee which was set up last month. The committee will meet every month to redress complaints of corruption at the earliest.