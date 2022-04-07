India reports 1,033 new COVID pandemic cases with 43 fatalities in single day

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 11,639 today
- The daily positivity rate is 0.23 per cent on April 7
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,530
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,033 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 43 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (April 7), the country saw a total of 1,222 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,98,789.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 11,639 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.
The daily positivity rate is 0.23 per cent today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,530. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,25,09,451 samples have been tested up to April 6 for COVID-19. Of these 4,82,039 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, India reported its first case of the XE variant of coronavirus on Wednesday in Mumbai. A case of the Kappa variant was also detected during a sero survey, said BMC officials. This is the same variant that caused a steep hike in fresh Covid-19 cases in Europe and China last month. The XE variant is a mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron strains, referred to as a "recombinant”.
Symptoms of this new variant are different for those who are vaccinated, and those who are not. Common symptoms include - Fever, sore throat, scratchy throat, cough and cold, skin irritation and discolouration, gastrointestinal distress, etc. Initial symptoms - Fatigue, dizziness, headaches, sore throat, muscle soreness and fever.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|1
|9904
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|70
|17
|2304786
|20
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|64189
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|1348
|716209
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|13
|2
|818211
|4
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|17
|1
|90751
|2
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|70
|1138077
|8
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|493
|5
|1838972
|120
|26155
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|41
|2
|241459
|5
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|74
|2
|1212947
|11
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|280
|5
|974641
|54
|10617
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|89
|2
|280385
|18
|4133
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|167
|8
|448921
|3
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|15
|2
|429827
|6
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1457
|53
|3904247
|85
|40056
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|3305
|40
|6463180
|369
|68228
|3
|29
|32
|18
|Ladakh
|5
|1
|27994
|1
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|78
|3
|1030364
|16
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|865
|5
|7726025
|106
|147800
|7
|7
|22
|Manipur
|44
|2
|134972
|6
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|18
|3
|92168
|2
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|856
|56
|223670
|157
|687
|25
|Nagaland
|8
|2
|34711
|3
|759
|26
|Odisha
|285
|16
|1278367
|9121
|27
|Puducherry
|0
|163812
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|77
|4
|741357
|15
|17741
|29
|Rajasthan
|108
|13
|1273396
|22
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|5
|2
|38686
|2
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|258
|2
|3414702
|28
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|252
|8
|787034
|30
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|2
|2
|99954
|1
|922
|1
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|475
|4
|429117
|12
|7692
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|344
|29
|2047106
|58
|23497
|36
|West Bengal
|517
|21
|1995861
|57
|21200
|1
|1
|Total#
|11639
|232
|42498789
|1222
|521530
|14
|29
|43
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 3 of deaths were reported on 6th April, + 29 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
