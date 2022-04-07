India reports 1,033 new COVID pandemic cases with 43 fatalities in single day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at Nair Hospital, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 06, 2022. First case of new Covid-19 variant called XE has been detected in Mumbai.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 11,639 today

The daily positivity rate is 0.23 per cent on April 7

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,530

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,033 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 43 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (April 7), the country saw a total of 1,222 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,98,789.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 11,639 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The daily positivity rate is 0.23 per cent today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,530. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Also Read: Covid pandemic leads to rise in diabetes, BP, asthma patients in India

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,25,09,451 samples have been tested up to April 6 for COVID-19. Of these 4,82,039 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India reported its first case of the XE variant of coronavirus on Wednesday in Mumbai. A case of the Kappa variant was also detected during a sero survey, said BMC officials. This is the same variant that caused a steep hike in fresh Covid-19 cases in Europe and China last month. The XE variant is a mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron strains, referred to as a "recombinant”.

Symptoms of this new variant are different for those who are vaccinated, and those who are not. Common symptoms include - Fever, sore throat, scratchy throat, cough and cold, skin irritation and discolouration, gastrointestinal distress, etc. Initial symptoms - Fatigue, dizziness, headaches, sore throat, muscle soreness and fever.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 1 9904 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 70 17 2304786 20 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 64189 1 296 4 Assam 1348 716209 6639 5 Bihar 13 2 818211 4 12256 6 Chandigarh 17 1 90751 2 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 70 1138077 8 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 493 5 1838972 120 26155 1 1 10 Goa 41 2 241459 5 3832 11 Gujarat 74 2 1212947 11 10942 12 Haryana 280 5 974641 54 10617 13 Himachal Pradesh 89 2 280385 18 4133 14 Jammu and Kashmir 167 8 448921 3 4750 15 Jharkhand 15 2 429827 6 5315 16 Karnataka 1457 53 3904247 85 40056 1 1 17 Kerala*** 3305 40 6463180 369 68228 3 29 32 18 Ladakh 5 1 27994 1 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 78 3 1030364 16 10735 21 Maharashtra 865 5 7726025 106 147800 7 7 22 Manipur 44 2 134972 6 2120 23 Meghalaya 18 3 92168 2 1593 24 Mizoram 856 56 223670 157 687 25 Nagaland 8 2 34711 3 759 26 Odisha 285 16 1278367 9121 27 Puducherry 0 163812 1962 28 Punjab 77 4 741357 15 17741 29 Rajasthan 108 13 1273396 22 9552 30 Sikkim 5 2 38686 2 452 31 Tamil Nadu 258 2 3414702 28 38025 32 Telangana 252 8 787034 30 4111 33 Tripura 2 2 99954 1 922 1 1 34 Uttarakhand 475 4 429117 12 7692 35 Uttar Pradesh 344 29 2047106 58 23497 36 West Bengal 517 21 1995861 57 21200 1 1 Total# 11639 232 42498789 1222 521530 14 29 43 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 3 of deaths were reported on 6th April, + 29 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

Also Read: 'Evidence doesn't suggest presence of new variant': Health Ministry sources on first Covid 'XE' case

Latest India News