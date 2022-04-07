Thursday, April 07, 2022
     
India reports 1,033 new COVID pandemic cases with 43 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 11,639 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2022 9:54 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at Nair Hospital, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 06, 2022. First case of new Covid-19 variant called XE has been detected in Mumbai. 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 11,639 today
  • The daily positivity rate is 0.23 per cent on April 7
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,530

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,033 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 43 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (April 7), the country saw a total of 1,222 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,98,789.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 11,639 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The daily positivity rate is 0.23 per cent today. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,530. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,25,09,451 samples have been tested up to April 6 for COVID-19. Of these 4,82,039 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India reported its first case of the XE variant of coronavirus on Wednesday in Mumbai.  A case of the Kappa variant was also detected during a sero survey, said BMC officials. This is the same variant that caused a steep hike in fresh Covid-19 cases in Europe and China last month. The XE variant is a mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron strains, referred to as a "recombinant”.

Symptoms of this new variant are different for those who are vaccinated, and those who are not. Common symptoms include - Fever, sore throat, scratchy throat, cough and cold, skin irritation and discolouration, gastrointestinal distress, etc. Initial symptoms - Fatigue, dizziness, headaches, sore throat, muscle soreness and fever.

 
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9904   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 70 17  2304786 20  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 64189 296      
4 Assam 1348   716209   6639      
5 Bihar 13 818211 12256      
6 Chandigarh 17 90751 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 70   1138077 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 493 1838972 120  26155   1
10 Goa 41 241459 3832      
11 Gujarat 74 1212947 11  10942      
12 Haryana 280 974641 54  10617      
13 Himachal Pradesh 89 280385 18  4133      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 167 448921 4750      
15 Jharkhand 15 429827 5315      
16 Karnataka 1457 53  3904247 85  40056   1
17 Kerala*** 3305 40  6463180 369  68228 29 32
18 Ladakh 5 27994 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 78 1030364 16  10735      
21 Maharashtra 865 7726025 106  147800   7
22 Manipur 44 134972 2120      
23 Meghalaya 18 92168 1593      
24 Mizoram 856 56  223670 157  687      
25 Nagaland 8 34711 759      
26 Odisha 285 16  1278367   9121      
27 Puducherry 0   163812   1962      
28 Punjab 77 741357 15  17741      
29 Rajasthan 108 13  1273396 22  9552      
30 Sikkim 5 38686 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 258 3414702 28  38025      
32 Telangana 252 787034 30  4111      
33 Tripura 2 99954 922   1
34 Uttarakhand 475 429117 12  7692      
35 Uttar Pradesh 344 29  2047106 58  23497      
36 West Bengal 517 21  1995861 57  21200   1
Total# 11639 232  42498789 1222  521530 14  29 43
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 3 of deaths were reported on 6th April, + 29 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

