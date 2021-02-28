Breaking News February 28 | LIVE

Sunday, February 28, 2021
     
Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education, and much more in India and worldwide.

Updated on: February 28, 2021 9:18 IST
Latest India News

  • Feb 28, 2021 9:18 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Voting begins for bypolls to 5 municipal wards in Delhi

    Voting began on Sunday morning for the bypolls to five municipal wards in Delhi, results of which are likely to have an impact on the 2022 civic elections.
    Polling began at 7:30 am amid tight security arrangements.

  • Feb 28, 2021 9:17 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Gujarat: Polling underway for civic polls for 88 seats in Vadodara, 34 Zila panchayat seats and 168 taluka panchayat seats

  • Feb 28, 2021 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Amit Shah to address public meeting in Karaikal, Puducherry and Vijay Sankalp rally

  • Feb 28, 2021 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address 'Mann ki Baat' at 11am today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 2021's second Mann Ki Baat on Sunday at 11 AM. "Tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. On February 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture, and tourism.

  • Feb 28, 2021 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Uttarakhand: Champawat Police arrested Pakistani-American woman in Noida

  • Feb 28, 2021 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Bhopal: Illegal building demolished in controlled blast by admin

  • Feb 28, 2021 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Sitaram Kunte appointed Maharashtra chief secretary

    Senior IAS officer Sitaram Kunte was on Saturday appointed chief secretary of Maharashtra succeeding Sanjay Kumar. Kunte, a 1985 batch officer, was presently additional chief secretary (home). He has served as Mumbai municipal commissioner earlier. 

  • Feb 28, 2021 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Jabalpur: Indian Army's Central Command investiture ceremony held at Jabalpur Cantonment

  • Feb 28, 2021 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Gujarat: 11-feet long crocodile rescued from construction site in Kelanpur area

