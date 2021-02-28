Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till March 31, staggered working hours for workplaces

Image Source : FILE/PTI Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till March 31

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced the extension of the lockdown in the state till March 31, in view of the rising coronavirus cases. Offices, shops and industrial and commercial establishments will continue with staggered working hours. According to the state health ministry, Tamil Nadu recorded 479 fresh coronavirus cases and three more deaths, taking the overall caseload to 8.51 lakh and the toll to 12,496.

RESTRICTIONS FOR WORKPLACES

Staggering of work/business hours will be followed in offices, work places, shops, markets and industrial and establishments.

Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash or sanitizer will be made at all entry points and of hand wash of sanitizer at exit points and common areas.

Frequent sanitisation of entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact e.g. door handles etc, will be ensured, including between the shifts.

All persons in charge of workplaces will ensure adequate distance between workers, gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staffs etc.

Containment zones, if required shall be carefully demarcated by the district authorities, at the micro level, taking into consideration the guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of Health. Within the demarcated containment zones, containment measures, as prescribed by MoHFW, shall be scrupulously followed.

It shall be the responsibility of local district, police and municipal authorities to ensure that the prescribed containment measures are strictly followed. The district administration shall ensure accountability of the officers concerned in this regard, a notification read.

