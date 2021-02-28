Image Source : FILE IMAGE Week-long lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Hingoli as COVID cases rise

A week-long lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra's Hingoli in view of the rising cases of the coronavirus. The restrictions will be in place from March 1 till March 7. The district administration came to a decision due to the jump in COVID-19 cases.

A total of 46 new COVID-19 cases were found on Saturday in Hingoli, located in the state's Marathwada region, raising its tally to 4,083.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges, religious places and function halls shall remain closed during the period, while banks will operate only for administrative work.

Bank officials are instructed to carry their identity cards while travelling to their workplace. Milk shops will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 5 pm. Medical stores are also permitted to remain open during the period.

The administration has also allowed continuation of highway maintenance operations, and works related to the departments of health, electricity, telephone, water drainage and sanitation.



Petrol pumps are instructed to sell fuel only to vehicles of the government, and those engaged in essential and agriculture services, the order said.



Hotels and other food suppliers for students, who hail from other districts and are currently residing in Hingoli, are instructed to operate parcel service between 9 am and 7 pm during the curfew period, it said.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day, raising the caseload in the state to 21,46,777.

The death toll in the state due to the pandemic has reached 52,092, as per official data.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Pune extends night curfew till March 14; schools to remain shut

READ MORE: Govt planning 3-day nationwide lockdown? Here's the truth

RELATED VIDEO

Latest India News