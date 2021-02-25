Image Source : INDIA TV Govt planning 3-day nationwide lockdown? Here's the truth

Rumour mills have it that the government is planning to impose a three-day lockdown in view of the coronavirus cases in the country. Various messages circulating on social media claim that a three-day lockdown will be implemented starting February 29.

THE CLAIM

Several messages in circulation on social media claim that the lockdown will be in place from February 29-February 31.

"Total lockdown strictly for 3 days in country...from 29 feb to 31st feb," a claim read.

"Government imposes total lockdown strictly for 3 days from 29 Feb to 31st Feb all over India, another message said.

THE TRUTH

Neither it is a leap year (February 29) nor is the news true. The government has not decided to impose a lockdown in the country. PIB Fact Check too dismissed the news in a lighter vein.

"Give it a rest, guys! Save the jokes, we are still a month away from April fools' day," it wrote on Twitter.

