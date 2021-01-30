Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI Lockdown in India again? Here's what govt has to say

India has seen a countrywide lockdown in the year 2020, in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic. As the cases dwindled, the nation entered stages of unlocking, also following social distancing and precautionary measures. Meanwhile, rumor mills are still buzzing with claims of another lockdown.

The CLAIM

A document being shared on social media claims that the government has ordered a complete lockdown in the country to contain the coronavirus.

"In order to contain the novel coronavirus, the government of India has extended the lockdown in the country, including Delhi, till 31.01.2021 and specifically prohibited all kinds of large assembles and congregation of religious, social, political and cultural nature all kinds of processions are prohibited," the document circulating on social media read.

But, how true is it?

THE TRUTH

PIB Fact Check rejected the claim, and termed it "fake". It said that no such announcement had been made by the government.

Claim: A document is being shared on social media with a claim that the government has ordered a complete #Lockdown in the country till January 31, 2021, to contain #Coronavirus.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such announcement has been made by the Government of India pic.twitter.com/7m6fAmshbD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 29, 2021

On Saturday, India recorded 13,083 fresh cases, taking the total tally up to 1,07,33,131. As many as 1,04,09,160 patients have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.98 percent. The contagion has claimed 137 more lives in the country in a span of 24 hours and the death toll now stands at 1,54,147. There are 1,69,824 active coronavirus cases in the country currently, which account for only 1.58 percent of the total number of cases.

