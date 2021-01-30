Saturday, January 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Lockdown in India again? Here's what govt has to say

Lockdown in India again? Here's what govt has to say

India has seen a countrywide lockdown in the year 2020, in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic. As the cases dwindled, the nation entered stages of unlocking, also following social distancing and precautionary measures. Meanwhile, rumor mills are still buzzing with claims of another lockdown.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2021 18:09 IST
lockdown india, india lockdown, lockdown rumours, india lockdown rumours, lockdown india, lockdown l
Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI

Lockdown in India again? Here's what govt has to say

India has seen a countrywide lockdown in the year 2020, in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic. As the cases dwindled, the nation entered stages of unlocking, also following social distancing and precautionary measures. Meanwhile, rumor mills are still buzzing with claims of another lockdown. 

The CLAIM

A document being shared on social media claims that the government has ordered a complete lockdown in the country to contain the coronavirus.

"In order to contain the novel coronavirus, the government of India has extended the lockdown in the country, including Delhi, till 31.01.2021 and specifically prohibited all kinds of large assembles and congregation of religious, social, political and cultural nature all kinds of processions are prohibited," the document circulating on social media read. 

But, how true is it?

THE TRUTH

PIB Fact Check rejected the claim, and termed it "fake". It said that no such announcement had been made by the government. 

On Saturday, India recorded 13,083 fresh cases, taking the total tally up to 1,07,33,131. As many as 1,04,09,160 patients have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.98 percent. The contagion has claimed 137 more lives in the country in a span of 24 hours and the death toll now stands at 1,54,147. There are 1,69,824 active coronavirus cases in the country currently, which account for only 1.58 percent of the total number of cases.

READ MORE: Maharashtra extends lockdown till February 28

READ MORE: US Capitol briefly put under lockdown due to 'external security treat'

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News