Raghav Chadha to represent India at IPU Young Parliamentarians conference in Uzbekistan from Sept 4

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raghav Chadha is set to represent the Indian Parliament at the 12th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand from September 4 to 6. Chadha announced his selection in a post on X, expressing gratitude to the Vice President of India for nominating him as part of the Indian delegation. "Honoured to have been selected to represent the Indian Parliament at the 12th Inter-Parliamentary Union Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from 4th to 6th September. My gratitude to the Hon'ble Vice President of India for nominating me to this delegation," he wrote on X.

Sharing details of the conference, Chadha said the three-day event will bring together young legislators from different countries to deliberate on some of the most pressing issues affecting the younger generation. This year's theme is "Reclaiming human rights, justice and dignity for all in turbulent times."

According to Chadha, discussions at the conference will focus on youth rights in conflict situations, digital rights and online safety, climate resilience and justice, as well as economic opportunities for young people. The BJP leader said India's Parliament has both experience to share and lessons to learn on these issues, particularly given the country's position as the world's largest democracy and its large young population.

What is the Inter-Parliamentary Union?

Chadha also highlighted the history and global reach of the IPU. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Geneva, the organisation is described as the world's oldest and largest body of national parliaments. The IPU currently brings together 180 Member Parliaments and 15 Associate Members, providing a platform for parliamentary dialogue and cooperation among legislators from different countries. The Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians is focused specifically on issues concerning young lawmakers and the challenges faced by young people around the world.

Chadha links visit to India-Uzbekistan parliamentary ties

Chadha also connected his participation in the conference with the recent India-Uzbekistan diplomatic engagement. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had just concluded what he described as a successful visit to Uzbekistan. Chadha said the Indian parliamentary delegation's participation in the conference would provide an opportunity to carry forward the momentum in bilateral ties at the parliamentary level.

"As Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji just concluded his successful visit to Uzbekistan, it is the privilege of our delegation to play a small role in carrying the momentum forward on the parliamentary side of our partnership," he stated.

Also Read:

BJP MP Raghav Chadha meets PM Modi, calls interaction 'detailed and enriching'