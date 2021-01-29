Image Source : FILE Maharashtra extends lockdown till February 28

Maharashtra government on Friday extended the coronavirus lockdown till February 28. The administration had earlier extended the lockdown restrictions in the state till January 31, 2021.

"Activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to 28 February," reads the statement.

The Maharashtra government had earlier imposed a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state.

A circular to this effect was issued on December 29. "The state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus. Therefore, to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, the lockdown in the state has been extended till January 31," the circular said.

