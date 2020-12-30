Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown restrictions till January 31

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown restrictions till 31 Jan

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government has extended lockdown restrictions in the state till 31st January 2021. Maharashtra is one of the five states and UTs that account for 60 per cent of total active COVID-19 cases in the country. The Maharashtra government had earlier imposed a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state. The curfew is in place from 11 pm to 6 am and will remain in force till 5 January.

Maharashtra Government extends lockdown restrictions in the state till 31st January 2021, to prevent the spread of COVID19 pic.twitter.com/mAJOhHDQkY — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

The development comes after three more passengers who returned from the United Kingdom to Mumbai after 25 November have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of such patients to 15 so far.

