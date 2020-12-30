Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown restrictions till January 31

Wednesday, December 30, 2020
     
Day after Maharashtra's coronavirus caseload rose to 19,25,066 with 3,018 new cases, the Uddhav Thackeray government on Wednesday announced an extension of lockdown in the state till 31 January next year.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Updated on: December 30, 2020 12:53 IST
Image Source : PTI

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government has extended lockdown restrictions in the state till 31st January 2021. Maharashtra is one of the five states and UTs that account for 60 per cent of total active COVID-19 cases in the country. The Maharashtra government had earlier imposed a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state. The curfew is in place from 11 pm to 6 am and will remain in force till 5 January.

The development comes after three more passengers who returned from the United Kingdom to Mumbai after 25 November have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of such patients to 15 so far.

