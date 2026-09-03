India, Belgium sign agreement to enhance military exchanges, training cooperation: PM Modi

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday and PM Modi hailed defence and security cooperation as a vital foundation of bilateral relations, noting that both nations have finalised pacts to boost military exchanges and training initiatives. After their meeting in New Delhi, PM Modi addressed a joint press conference alongside visiting Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, emphasising that shared democratic principles, a robust market economy, and strong interpersonal connections establish both countries as "natural partners."

Defence and security cooperation is a key pillar of our relationship: PM Modi

Detailing the strategic outcomes of the discussions, PM Modi stated, "Defence and security cooperation is a key pillar of our relationship. Today, we have agreed to enhance military exchanges and training cooperation between the two countries. Agreements reached between our governments and defence industries will open up new opportunities for defence co-development and co-production. We will also further strengthen intelligence sharing and cooperation against crime between our respective agencies."

During their meeting, the two leaders took up regional and global matters of mutual interest and reiterated their resolve to further deepen bilateral ties.

Two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations: MEA

"The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with a focus on defence, trade, investment, innovation, semiconductors, fintech, critical minerals, people-to-people ties, and academic and research cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the close and multifaceted India-Belgium partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

During their meeting, PM Modi and PM Bart De Wever witnessed the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) covering defence, renewable energy, combating crime and establishing diplomatic training between the two nations.

Both leaders agree on measures to double bilateral trade

Apart from this, both leaders also agreed on measures to double bilateral trade over the next five years, including the establishment of a business forum, an investment forum and a consular dialogue, the MEA stated.

After finishing his engagements in New Delhi, Bart De Wever will travel to Mumbai on Friday for interactions with various stakeholders, including representatives from the diamond, ports and logistics sectors. It should be noted that PM Bart De Wever reached New Delhi on Thursday for an official visit to India and he is visiting India for the first time since assuming office in February last year.

Also Read:

'Didn't hold trade talks,' Rubio reacts to PM Modi's meeting with Iran President Pezeshkian