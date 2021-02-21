Lockdown in Maharashtra? Here's what CM Uddhav Thackeray said after scary rise in Covid cases

Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI Lockdown in entire Maharashtra? Uddhav responds

In view of the rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has decided to impose restrictions across the state, particularly regions reporting maximum infections. The state has recorded as many as 7,000 cases on Sunday.

Gatherings prohibited

In a presser late Sunday evening, the chief minister announced a total prohibition on political, religious, and social gatherings in the state from Monday. He said that political agitations will not be allowed for the next few days as they attract crowds.

Lockdown again?

"The pandemic is raising its head in the state, but whether it is another wave will be known in eight to 15 days," he said. Further, Uddhav said that imposing a lockdown "may not be the solution to COVID-19" but is the "only option to break the cycle of the virus".

"If the (COVID-19) situation deteriorates, then we will have to impose lockdown. Those who want lockdown can roam around without mask while those who don't want it must wear a mask and follow all the rules," he said.

Fines, punishment for violating rules

Uddhav said that COVID-appropriate behavior is a must and those violating the rules will be punished. He said a face mask is the only "shield" in the war against coronavirus. "Wear mask, maintain discipline and observe social distancing to avoid a lockdown," he said.

