Assam, Mizoram cut the ice over border tension, hold first round of talks since deadly clashes

Days after violent border clashes which claimed the lives of 6 policemen, Assam and Mizoram on Thursday held the first round of talks where the states agreed to take forward the initiatives taken by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and their Chief Ministers to ease the prevailing tensions.

Assam has also decided to withdraw an advisory warning its residents against travel to Mizoram.

Earlier in the day, Assam minister Atul Bora who participated in the high-level meeting with Mizoram govt to discuss the ongoing border issue had said, "We're hopeful(of interaction). Assam wants to keep spirit of unity &brotherhood among North-eastern people."

Three representatives from Mizoram -- Home Minister Lalchamliana, Land Revenue and Settlement Minister Lalruatkima and home department secretary Vanlalngaihsaka -- also participated in the meeting.

A middle-way was chalked out at a meeting called by the MHA which was attended by the chief secretaries and the police heads of Assam and Mizoram on July 28.

A festering border dispute between the two states had triggered a bloody conflict on July 26, leading to the death six Assam Police personnel and one civilian. Over 50 people suffered injuries in the incident.

