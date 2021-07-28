Assam-Mizoram border clashes: Centre steps in; both state govts agree to resolve issue amicably

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cachar: Damaged security force vehicle at the site of the Mondays clashes at Lailapur on the Assam-Mizoram border, in Cachar district, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

The northeastern states of Assam and Mizoram on Wednesday agreed to amicably resolve the ongoing border conflict which left five policemen and a civilian dead. The middle-way was chalked out at a meeting called by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which was attended by the chief secretaries and the police heads of Assam and Mizoram.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired the meeting which was attended by Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and their respective Mizoram counterparts Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and SBK Singh.

"Both the state governments agreed to resolve the issue in an amicable manner," an official of the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Mizoram's Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said that state police will be removed and paramilitary forces will be deployed at the disputed site. He further said that there is peace, and the talks are on.

The Director General of CRPF also attended the meeting as the personnel of the paramilitary force have been deployed in the Assam-Mizoram border areas where tension is high.

At least five Assam Police personnel and a civilian were killed and over 50 others including a superintendent of police were injured when the Mizoram Police opened fire on a team of the Assam officials Monday.

Assam's Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164-km long border with three Mizoram districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.

After counter allegations of encroachment of territory over the past few weeks and skirmishes that escalated tensions between the two states, violent clashes were reported along the inter-state border that ended in the death of five Assam Police men and a civilian.

The incidents came two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held talks with the chief ministers of eight northeastern states and underscored the need to resolve lingering border disputes.

