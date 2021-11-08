On Day 1 Of Chhath, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's boat ride in foam-covered Yamuna

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP's Manoj Tiwari's boat ride in foam-covered Yamuna

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari rode a boat in the toxic foam-covered Yamuna river in the national capital on Monday. As ammonia levels have gone up in the Yamuna, the water supply has also remained affected in the national capital since Saturday evening.

The first day of Chhath Puja commenced on Monday as devotees took a dip in the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj. Devotees, however, expressed disappointment with the quality of water in the river as a thick layer of toxic foam could be seen on the surface of the river due to rising pollution levels.

"You can see that we are riding on the foam. The DDMA has allowed Chhath Puja on designated sites and not on Yamuna ghat." Manoj Tiwari told news agency ANI.

"The Delhi government is not bothered about this development. Delhi government bans people from coming to ghats but makes false claims of cleaning it. The Supreme Court should take a suo -motu cognisance on this matter."

(with ANI inputs)

