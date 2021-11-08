Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP MP Parvesh Verma defies Delhi government's Chhath Puja ban order at Yamuna's banks

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday performed rituals and launched preparations for Chhath Puja at the Yamuna Ghat near the ITO here despite a ban by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to perform it on the river's banks.

The West Delhi parliamentarian, accompanied by BJP workers and members of the 'purvanchali' community, attended a 'puja' and began preparations for the festival that started on Monday. People belonging to some parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are referred to as 'purvanchalis'.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order on October 29 allowed Chhath celebrations at "designated sites" barring the banks of the Yamuna. It has directed administrative and police officials to ensure strict compliance of all its Covid-related orders.

Asked if any action will be taken against the BJP MP, a senior police officer said he had gone there as part of Chhath Puja preparations.

"If anyone is found violating DDMA orders on November 10 when the main puja will be performed, strict action will be taken against them and they will be prosecuted," the officer said.

Verma had on Sunday asserted to defy the ban on Chhath at Yamuna's banks and challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stop him.

The DDMA order also said that any violations of its guidelines are liable to prosecution according to legal provisions, including those of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

READ MORE: Delhi: Devotees take a dip in toxic Yamuna water as Chhath Puja festivities commence

Latest India News