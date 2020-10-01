Image Source : PTI BJP leader shot dead in Patna

A BJP leader who was involved in the real estate business, was shot dead in Patna's Beur area on Thursday. The deceased identified as Jesh Kumar Jha alias Raju Baba had gone for a morning walk when two unidentified men wearing face masks opened fire at him. He died on the spot.

The incident took place at Sita Ram Marriage Hall around 6.30 a.m. The attackers fled from the crime scene brandishing their firearms.

Jha was block president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ashok Mishra, City SP (west) Patna, said the reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. However, there could be a possibility of dispute among family members.

"We are not ruling out personal enmity with others too. Police are looking into all aspects. The deceased was involved in the property business," Mishra said.

A month ago, around half a dozen attackers had opened fire in the office of another property dealer, Tuntun Gop in the same area.

