Amit Shah, CM Yogi meet PM Modi separately as BJP brainstorms over CM pick in three states

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi in Delhi.

A series of high-level meetings of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking place in Delhi as the party brainstorms to decide chief ministers for three states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh after victory in Assembly elections.

In one of the meetings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met PM Narendra Modi while in another Amit Shah called on the Prime Minister.

After meeting PM Modi, CM Yogi met BJP chief JP Nadda.

Earlier today, BJP held its Parliamentary board meeting which was also attended by PM Modi.

