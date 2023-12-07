Congress failed in front of Modi's guarantees: Vasundhara's praise for PM ahead of Rajasthan CM pick

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje during a public meeting. (File photo)

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce its CM pick for Rajasthan, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has praised PM Modi after Assembly election results in three states saying the false promises made by the Congress party failed in front of Prime Minister's guarantees. The BJP won three out of five states where Assembly polls have recently conducted including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Vasundhara Raje's praise for the Prime Minister has come as the BJP is yet to announce chief minister-designate for Rajasthan.

Earlier today, BJP held its Parliamentary party meeting where discussions on BJP's CMs for three states were held. PM Modi also attended the meeting.

Prior to that, Prime Minister was greeted with the thumping of desks and slogans by treasury benches as he entered the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour on Thursday. He attends the Question Hour proceedings every Thursday, the day when queries related to the departments he handles are listed.

This is the first time he entered the Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament that started on December 4. Soon after the prime minister entered the upper house, members of the BJP greeted him by clapping and thumping their desks.

Some members also started raising slogans like "BJP guarantee, Modi guarantee" and "Teesri baar, Modi Sarkar" as he assumed his seat next to the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal. BJP president JP Nadda was also present in the house.

