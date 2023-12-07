Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje's son behind resort-fighting incident, claims MLA Lalit Meena's father

Thursday, December 07, 2023
     
According to political pundits, this allegation may make a dent in Vasundhara Raje's CM prospects as she has been summoned by the BJP president.

Jaipur Updated on: December 07, 2023
In a shocking allegation, Kishanganj MLA Lalit Meena's father has claimed that Vasundhara Raje's son and MP Dushyant Singh was responsible for the fighting incident that took place in a resort where BJP MLAs were staying. In this regard, Vasundhara Raje, who is already in New Delhi, was also summoned by BJP chief JP Nadda.

Amidst suspense over the chief ministerial pick, a high-profile drama unfolded at a resort on Sikar Road where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs are being kept, sources said. These MLAs had made a plan to go to Behror in the night itself.      

Kishanganj MLA Lalit Meena's father Hemraj Meena has made a big allegation against Vasundhara Raje's son and MP Dushyant Singh in the matter of stopping the MLAs in the hotel. Former MLA Hemraj said, "MP Dushyant had brought my son and the MLAs of Jhalawar-Baran to Jaipur. When Lalit did not return home in the evening, I talked to him. He said that I am in a resort on Sikar Road and the people were not letting him return."

According to sources, when it was decided that the MLAs would go to Behror, a new legislator expressed his shock and threatened to disclose the plan to party top leaders. Following this, a commotion unfolded. As soon as the news of this incident broke, some leaders of the state were immediately sent to that resort. However, later the matter was resolved through talks and after that at 4 in the morning, those MLAs were evacuated from there. It is being told that all this has happened at the behest of some big leader of the state.  

Vasundhara Raje in Delhi

Senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje is likely to meet party president JP Nadda in Delhi amid a suspense over the BJP's CM pick for Rajasthan on Thursday. She arrived in New Delhi Wednesday night. The sources in the Raje camp said she would be meeting other leaders of the party's high command as well. She might be apprised by the leadership about their decision regarding the leaders who will be the part of the next Cabinet in Rajasthan. She could also put forward her views on the next government.

ALSO READ | Baba Balaknath steps down as Alwar MP, sparks speculation on key role in Rajasthan BJP leadership

