Baba Balaknath steps down as Alwar MP, sparks speculation on key role in Rajasthan BJP leadership Earlier, BJP MPs from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh submitted their resignations to Om Birla. Balaknath, also known as Mahant Balaknath Yogi, serves as the Chancellor of the Baba Mastnath University (BMU) and is the 8th head of the Nath sect in the Hindu religion.