Bihar: Boat with 50 onboard capsizes in river Ganga in Bhagalpur; 1 dead

A boat carrying about fifty people capsized in river Ganga in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Thursday. The incident took place in Naugachhia in Gopalpur.

Local administration and residents rushed to help in rescue operations. So far, at least 11 people have been rescued safely and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. A body has also been recovered.

