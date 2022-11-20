Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Bihar: 12 killed as speeding truck ploughs into religious procession in Vaishali district

At least twelve people were killed, while several others were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a crowd of devotees at a roadside temple in Bihar's Vaishali district on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred at Naya Gaon Tola village under Desri police station in the district around 9 pm.

The village is located on the Hajipur-Mahnar state highway.

An SDPO rank officer said reports were received of the massive road accident that took place in Mahnar zone.

"We are rushing towards the spot to rescue the victims," she said.

The villagers had assembled at the local temple, when the truck, travelling at high speed, mowed them down.

The police said that the injured were taken to Hajipur Sadar hospital.

Some of them are in critical condition.

Local RJD MLA Mukesh Roushan, who had rushed to the spot, said "12 people died. Nine of them were killed on the spot. Three others succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a hospital".

Vaishali Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said, "At least four of the deceased are children. The truck driver, whom we are trying to pull out of the mangled vehicle, may also have died".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and condoled the accident.

"The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

