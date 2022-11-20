Pune: Several injured, nearly 30 vehicles damaged as truck loses control on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Maharashtra: Nearly 30 vehicles damaged as truck hits at least 30 vehicles in Pune

At least 30 vehicles were damaged after being hit by a truck on the downward slope of a bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway late Sunday evening, in which some persons were injured, a police official said.

The accident occurred on Navale bridge and it happened either due to suspected brake failure of the truck or its driver losing control, he said.

As per the information received so far, six persons have suffered injuries in the incident and they are being treated at two hospitals, the official said.

There are several vehicles in damaged condition at the site, with the fire brigade and police personnel as well as passersby engaged in rescue efforts, eyewitnesses said.

"As per the preliminary information, at least 30 vehicles have been damaged after a truck went on to hit these vehicles due to suspected brake failure or the driver losing control," a Sinhgad Road police station official said, adding that the rescue operation is on.

