In 'dry state' of Bihar, police recover 8,000 litres of liquor in Patna's Paliganj

Bihar hooch tragedy: As Bihar is rocked by the death of at least 75 people in the Saran hooch tragedy, the state police on Tuesday claimed to have seized at least 8,000 litres of liquor from a godown in Patna's Paliganj area.

According to the police, the godown is in the name of Raj Kumar Sharma and currently, it is taken on lease by a person named Sudu Yadav.

Inspector Mahesh Kumar, Vikram police station, said that a case has been registered related to the matter and further investigation is underway. "In the morning, we stopped a car and found a liquor bottle inside it. On enquiry, it was found that the bottle was taken from a godown in Moriwan village," he added, as per ANI.

SIT arrested Bihar liquor mafia

Earlier on December 18, A Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested liquor mafia, Anil Singh in relation to the recent hooch tragedy. Other than this, 271 liquor traders have also been arrested under "Operation Clean", police said.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi said that action is being taken where incidents of consumption of liquor are being reported in the state and alleged that most of the liquor supply is from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. His remarks came after reports of deaths surfaced from various parts of the state due to spurious liquor.

It should be mentioned here that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has shown no sympathy for deaths in the hooch tragedy reiterating his statement 'jo piyega so marega hi' (those who drink spurious liquor, will die). Speaking in the Assembly last week, he made it clear that the state government will not give any compensation to the family of those who died drinking liquor.

