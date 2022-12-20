Bihar: Excise officials attacked by women associated with liquor business in West Champaran

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Officials attacked in West Champaran

A team of excise department was attacked by people associated with liquor business in West Champaran on Tuesday morning.

“Our team was attacked when we went for a raid in Dhangar Toli area, some women attacked us with rods and stones. Our vehicle were damaged and some officials were also injured,” said Mamta, SI, Excise Department.

The number of people dying due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran district has been soaring on a daily basis. Another person died on Sunday taking the death toll to 74.

In view of the tragedy, the Home Department of the Government of Bihar has issued a notification stating that Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, a 1990 batch IPS officer of the Indian Police Service, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar. Bhatti was serving as the ADG of Border Security Force (BSF) Eastern Command.

Parallel politics

A political battle has been parallelly underway as BJP demanded resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for failing to execute the liquor ban in the state.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Home Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij said it was 'shameful' of the Bihar deputy chief minister to compare deaths due to spurious liquor in his state to other hooch tragedies in BJP-run states.

"The Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar is saying very shameful thing. If you have banned liquor then it is a good thing. But it is your responsibility to stop any type of liquor come from any state into your state,” Vij said. He was responding to a question asked by reporters in Gurugram about the statement made by Tejashwi Yadav on the issue of spurious liquor supplied from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to Bihar.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that action is being taken where incidents of consumption of liquor are being reported in the state and alleged that most of the liquor supply is from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The remarks came after reports of deaths surfaced from various parts of the state due to spurious liquor.

Just a day earlier, a special investigation team had arrested the liquor mafia, Anil Singh on Saturday in relation to the Bihar hooch tragedy that had claimed the lives of more than 74 people. Other than this, 271 liquor traders have also been arrested under Operation Clean, police said.

Also Read: Bihar hooch tragedy: IPS Rajwinder Singh Bhatti appointed as new DGP

Latest India News