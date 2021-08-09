Bihar: Man bites baby snake in revenge bid, dies

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY While chewing the baby snake, Mahato was bitten more than 10 times on his face. After that, he pulled out the snake and put it on a nearby tree. (Representational Image)

A 65-year-old drunk man chewed on a snake after the latter bit him in Bihar's Nalanda district. The man was identified as Rama Mahto, a resident of Madhodeh village under Chandi police station. The incident took place on Sunday and he died on Monday morning.

The family members of the deceased, in a statement to the police, said that Rama Mahto who was under the influence of liquor was sitting in front of his house when a baby snake (Karait) bit him on his leg. Mahto managed to capture the viper and chewed it in a bid to take revenge.

While chewing the baby snake, Mahato was bitten more than 10 times on his face. After that, he pulled out the snake and put it on a nearby tree. We asked him to go to the hospital for treatment but he refused and went to sleep.

"Mahto claimed that it was a baby snake and it would not be poisonous. He was found dead on Monday morning," said Bhuson Prasad, president of Madhodeh Panchayat Samiti.

An FIR of snakebite was registered in Chandi police station.

Another drunk man was arrested by Aurangabad police for murdering a goat in Kurwa village. Ghoh police arrested him on Monday.

In the complaint, the goat owner Shakuntala Devi alleged that a person named Mahendra Das twisted the neck of her goat. The goat was roaming inside the premises of Shakuntala Devi's house when Mahendra Das, in a drunken state, came and twisted the neck of the goat.

ALSO READ | Thane: Man dies after being bitten by snake while exhibiting it in public in Mumbra

ALSO READ | MP: Unemployed man ends life after uploading FB post

Latest India News