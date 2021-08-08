MP: Unemployed man ends life after uploading FB post

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Unemployed man ends life after uploading FB post in MP (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old unemployed man allegedly committed suicide in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday and his kin, including his mother sitting in an adjoining room, came to know about it after a man who saw the deceased's post on Facebook prior to the act reached there with police, an official said.

Rohit Mahajan was unemployed and apologised in his Facebook post to his kin and friends for taking this step due to the troubles he was facing, Begumganj police station in charge Indraj Singh said.

A local BJP leader, Hari Sahu, saw the post and informed police, who reached Mahajan's home, where his mother was sitting unaware in another room, he said.

"Mahajan had locked his room from inside. When we broke open the door, we found him hanging from the ceiling. Further probe is underway," he said.

The deceased used to work in a private company, had dabbled in journalism and was also associated with the BJP, his father Tikaram said.

"He was under stress due to being unemployed and this may have been the cause behind this extreme step," the deceased's father said.

