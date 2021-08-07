Saturday, August 07, 2021
     
Maharashtra: Jilted lover hangs self; live streams suicide on social media

Ankush Pawar, a resident of Kalyan (west), allegedly hanged himself after his girlfriend of three years refused to marry him, an official said.  

Spurned by his girlfriend, a 27-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Kalyan of Maharashtra's Thane district and live-streamed his final moments on Facebook, police said on Saturday.

Ankush Pawar, a resident of Kalyan (west), allegedly hanged himself after his girlfriend of three years refused to marry him, an official said.

While live-streaming his suicide on Facebook, Pawar, who worked as a ward boy at a hospital, said that he had been in a relationship with a woman for three years and had given her money from his savings, he said.

The couple quarreled frequently over several issues and during a heated argument on Thursday, the woman reportedly told him to die, following which he committed suicide in a fit of rage, the official said.

The MFC police have registered a case of accidental death and further probe is underway, he added. 

